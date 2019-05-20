LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man admitted he murdered his wife.
“Did you kill your wife?” Slobodon Mijus was asked in a jailhouse interview.
“Yes I did,” Mijus said.
“Do you regret what you did?” he was asked.
“No, not really,” he said.
Mijus said he beat his wife Dana Bencun to death with a baseball bat Friday evening in the southwest valley on West Sahara Avenue, near Fort Apache Road.
“There was a lot of reasons." Mijus said his wife lied to him.
“Lying about private life, lying about the cheating, lying about everything … She was always working and working and working and never home and never with the kids never do nothing for the kids, I do all the dishes, I do all the cooking,” said Mijus.
“I believe that she was trying to stay away from home,” away from Mijus, Bencun's former coworker Jeremiah Hamilton said.
“Sometimes she would want to bring her kids to work,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton’s friendship with Bencun started as coworkers two years ago.
“Without Dana, I would not be the car rental agent that I have become today,” he said.
It evolved into nights out on the town and carpooling home from work.
“She was very outgoing, fun, motivating, she was a hard worker,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton said he knew Bencun and her husband fought, not to what extent.
“I didn’t know it was physical … she was actually in the process of getting divorced.”
Mijus and Bencun have two boys, 13 and six years old.
“Oh my gosh she loved her children,” said Hamilton.
The 13-year-old came home Friday afternoon and found his dad lying next to his motionless mother. Police said he then ran down the street and called 911.
Mijus said he was worried about the kind of impact murdering his wife will have on his 13-year-old son.
“Yes. I wish he don’t see nothing, but he did,” Mijus replied.
The only time Mijus showed emotion during his jailhouse interview was when he talked about his kids.
“I always an going to love them,” he said.
“Yes I do (my children). Very much,” he said.
They have to grow up without a mother.
“Now they’re going to grow up without a father too,” said Mijus.
He admitted to killing his children’s mother for revenge.
“If my father-in-law don’t stick his nose where it don’t belong, it would have never happened. Absolutely not.”
“(This wasn't revenge) to her family, just to her father.”
He would not say what his father-in-law did.
“No I don’t need to tell you nothing. But when he watch the news, he will know and he will understand why,” said Mijus.
Bencun’s sister over the phone Monday night said Mijus is a monster and is lying about their father. She said her father is a good man who was living with Mijus and Bencun, helping them out.
He's been given custody of the kids.
Anyone who would like to help the kids, can donate to their GoFundMe page.
