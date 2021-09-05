LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- September was declared "Fruit and Veggie Month" in Nevada with the goal of encouraging healthy eating.
Officials also used the occasion to push everyone to buy their produce locally.
Taylor Quiram owns QT Greens, a Las Vegas-based microgreen farm. He said there are several benefits to supporting local farmers. On top of helping the Southern Nevada economy, he said it also has an environmental upside.
"You're not participating in things like oil for transportation of vegetables from miles and miles away," he said. "We're also using a lot less water resources compared to a traditional farm out where they broadcast sprinkler over a large area of land."
He added that locally-grown food is fresher. He said any food you buy at a farmers market was harvested in the past couple of days, while anything from a major grower had to be shipped for days.
Quiram said business is on the upswing for his company.
"There's definitely still a lot of room to grow as far as the amount we're moving," he said. "But we're getting back up to where we were pre-pandemic numbers and it seems to be on the rebound."
Nevada's fruits and veggies push comes as Americans fall short of nutritional guidelines. According to the health department, 80% do not eat enough fruits, and 90% do not eat enough vegetables. It said a healthy diet of both is crucial to avoiding chronic illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.