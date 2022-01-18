LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sanctuary for abused and neglected farm animals is surviving despite losing its main sources of revenue.
Barn Buddies Rescue and Farm on Grand Teton Drive and Tenaya Way in the northwest valley has been caring for such animals since the early 1960s.
Owned and operated by Sharon Lindsenbardt, the eight acres the animals live on depend on weddings, field trips and other special group events to fund the operation. All of that stopped when COVID-19 arrived.
“We’ve got animals here that had nowhere else to go, they had absolutely no hope. They are either too old, too lame or too injured,” said Linsenbardt.
One animal she rescued was a horse that was found beaten and stabbed and left for dead in the desert. The horse has recovered and is living out his life at the farm.
With her revenue stream down, Linsenbardt said she now relies on donations and the on-site weekend farmers market. According to Linsenbardt, she has hundreds of animals that rely on her, her husband and volunteers.
“My main priority is these animals,” she said.
Linsenbardt has an ongoing GoFundMe fundraiser to help her maintain the farm. To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.