LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas farm is taking jack-o'-lanterns past their prime after Halloween.
Starting Monday, Las Vegas Livestock is providing collection bins for the public to recycle pumpkins for free. The pumpkins will be fed to pigs and chickens on the farm near Apex, north of Las Vegas.
The bins will be available until Nov. 6 at the following locations:
- JW Marriott Las Vegas, near the marquee (221 N. Rampart Blvd.)
- UNLV Rebel Recycling Center
- SE corner of Flamingo and Swenson, behind the solar dishes
- Master Gardener Orchard, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (4600 Horse Dr.)
- CAL-Ranch Store (232 N. Jones Blvd.)
- Gilcrease Orchard (7800 N. Tenaya Way)
Trash, wax and plastic will not be accepted in the recycling bins.
