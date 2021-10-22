LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Griffin Newberry, 7, was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old. His parents, Becki and Justin, say by the time he was walking, he was running, a tendency that many people with autism have.
"He runs away with no warning whatsoever from a safe spot from somewhere that might not be so safe for him," said Becki Newberry.
The family is trying to raise $30,000 to get their son an anchor dog.
"The anchor dog will actually be attached to Griffin with a harness around his waist. The leash will be about six to eight feet long," she explained.
Since insurance does not cover services related to autism, the family has set up a GoFundMe. To donate click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.