LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car shop in the valley heard about a struggling family and worked quickly to get them a new vehicle.
Sean Luehsenhop and his mom lost their home in 2020. His mom has been without a job through the pandemic and needs assistance with medical appointments and running errands. So, Sean is there to help out.
Last week, someone stole Luehsenhop's car. It was just another devastating hit for the 22-year-old trying to make it. Police later found the car in poor condition.
A Henderson Midas heard about the family's struggles and refurbished a 2006 BMW to surprise the family. FOX5 spoke to Luehsenhop right after the surprise. He said he still couldn't believe anyone would do that for them.
"I'm honestly at a loss for words. My heart is pounding still, from the moment we got here until now." Luehsenhop said. "Everything is just unbelievable and I'm just super thankful for everything."
The effort was made possible by a nationwide program called "Project Spark."
A manager at the store told FOX5 it goes to people in the community who are working hard toward a better life.
"It gives individuals an opportunity. Those individuals who are simply trying to do better for themselves, their family, their community," said Christine Keyes, Midas' Human Resources Manager & Public Relations Manager. "We give them an opportunity by giving them a safe and reliable mode of transportation so they can get a better job and ultimately a better life."
