LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A grieving family said they have a mission to end impaired driving after losing 53-year-old Gilma Rodriguez-Walters to what police call a DUI crash.

"There is someone who passed away here, because of the decisions someone else made," said daughter Ruth Neall at the crash site and memorial off Tropical Parkway and Torrey Pines Drive.

Impairment suspected after woman dies in two-car crash near Tropical, Torrey Pines Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash in the north valley on Monday evening, they said in a tweet.

On Dec. 30, Rodriguez-Walters was two blocks from home when police said Marsha Stewart Byrd, 61, was impaired and speeding on the shoulder. The collision caused fatal injuries to Rodriguez-Walters.

Byrd faces charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving. She was given a $25,000 bond.

"Someone made the decision to get behind the wheel. They were intoxicated," Neall said, who said she was angered Byrd was released pending her next court date.

Neall said she plans to speak to people facing SUI charges in court-required classes.

"We want to honor my mom. We want to bring awareness to the fact that there are consequences," Neall said.

Byrd's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

The family has a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral expenses.