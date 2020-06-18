LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- For the Miller family Hey Reb! holds a special meaning. In 1982, Artist Mike Miller created his version of the University of Nevada Las Vegas mascot.
The Miller family understands the current situation of race around the nation and is sympathetic to people's feelings, but Emily Miller, Mike's granddaughter says Hey Reb! was created a western influence to replace General Beauregard.
Mike Miller sold the Hey Reb! concept for $1 to UNLV as a donation.
Miller spent time doing art work for Walt Disney, and his work was featured in the in 101 Dalmatians.
Emily's grandfather passed away in 2014.
In 2015, UNLV's then Associate Vice President for Diversity and the Chief Diversity Officer researched complaints about the mascot and filed a report.
"I have concluded that there is no reason for eliminating either the Rebels nickname or the Hey Reb! mascot due to any Confederate connection. In other words, neither the Rebels nickname nor Hey Reb! have a Confederate connection".
