LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tasha Fredkin of Las Vegas was watching a local television program about foster kids when she said she saw Wesley for the first time.
“He had very sad eyes,” said Fredkin.
Fredkin then approached her husband David.
“I said, 'you are going to think I am crazy,'” said Fredkin.
The couple, empty-nesters of 10 years with a daughter and son, later decided they wanted to adopt Wesley who is now 15 years old.
“I say thank you. I couldn’t do anything without them. They encouraged me to be the best version of myself,” Wesley said.
After the 2020 adoption, there were a lot memorable things Wesley did with his family. He visited his first pumpkin patch, trick-or-treated, carved pumpkins with his sister, played chess with his brother, decorated a Christmas tree and played catch with his dad.
“I always thought that was a really cringey moment in movies. But when experiencing it, was really fun throwing a ball with dad,” said Wesley. “There’s nothing that can replace those moments with family and spending time with them, and spending time together. You can’t replace those moments.”
Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudson recently recognized the nonprofit, Raise the Future, for its work in adoptions. It says there are about 3,000 kids in foster care in Clark County. On average, about 500 children are adopted a year. However, not all of the children in the system are waiting to be adopted.
Raise the Future officials say the first goal for foster care children is reunification with their family. If that is not possible, the group says adoption is the next best way to create permanency. The group says parenting a child who has experienced trauma can be challenging.
Raise the Future provides training, coaching and networking opportunities, to give caregivers tools they need to create healing in their home.
Wesley said he worried about something many foster kids worry about, that no one would adopt him.
“It can be very, very depressing. Very tiring. Just emotionally draining at times. At times it can make you just want to give up all hope. It hurts,” said Wesley.
Tasha and David Fredkin say the adoption journey was challenging, and the struggled at times, but felt a responsibility to help Wesley.
“If the question is why, why did you decide to move forward? For me personally, all I could think was, these kids don’t stand a chance,” said David Fredkin.
Wesley said he feels safe in his new home. He is also sleeping better and eating healthier. He said he used to weigh close to 300 pounds, but has lost nearly 100 pounds. He enjoys piano lessons and is thinking about attending college. He said he would like to become either an architect, a video game character designer or a blacksmith.
