LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas family said they went to get a car wash Sunday night in the northwest valley in their own truck, but left in a Lyft picking shards of glass out of their hands and feet.
Ernie and Gloria Rodriguez said they were with their two young children at the WOW car wash on Rancho Drive when they say a malfunction caused one of the large brushes to crush through their windshield.
"Glass shot all over the car, all over me and my wife," said Ernie Rodriguez. "When they finally stopped the car wash I hopped out of the car and my hands were bleeding my feet were bleeding all they could say was, what's the hold up, you have to get back in your truck," said his wife, Gloria.
The couple said they’re now a vehicle down and having to rent one out of their own pocket while they deal with the carwash’s insurance company.
WOW Carwash sent this statement in response to the incident:
WOW Carwash takes the experience and safety of our guests very seriously. Sunday evening a Guest's vehicle was damaged while going through the wash, no other vehicles were involved. We are working with the guest to resolve the situation in a positive manner.
Go to safelite and get a new windshield. Be 250-300 hundred ready in an hour. Then send bill to the Carwash insurance company for reimbursement.
