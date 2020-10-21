LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Halloween is a special holiday for the Ward family as they voice the importance of safe trick or treating.
Their mission started nearly seven years ago when the Wards' daughter Brazyl was hit by a car the night of Halloween. When Brazyl was released from the hospital, the Wards began hosting a Halloween "Safe-tacular" event.
In the event's fifth year, amid the pandemic, the message about safe Halloween celebrations continue virtually. This year will have costume contests, home decoration contests, tips for trick or treating at home, virtual trick or treating and raffles.
Tips on pedestrian safety, crosswalk safety and defensive walking will also be discussed. To participate in this year's Halloween Safe-tacular event, join the Dreamsafe Project's Facebook page for the live feed.
(1) comment
No thanks. My kids are smart enough to cross the street properly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.