LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many families are struggling with distance learning. Some chose private or homeschool instead. One Las Vegas family was so fed up from the spring, the kids and their mother moved to Japan.
"I miss my kids terribly," Joe Bunevith said.
Bunevith hasn't been able to hug eight-year-old Quinn or 12-year-old Gracelyn since they moved to Tokyo in August with their mother, Michelle. He stayed behind in Las Vegas to continue working.
Michelle is Japanese so both of their kids are duel-citizens. However, it was still a tough decision to let them go. Bunevith even compared factors on a spread sheet.
Ultimately, Japan won. He said between learning, safety and culture it was the right decision for his family and he's grateful they even had this option.
"Kids needs structure. And I emphasize with all the families out there right now that are here," he said.
Bunevith said schools are operating almost like normal in Tokyo.
"There’s extra social distancing, there’s extra hand washing, there’s obviously pretty clear constant masks usage within the schools, but that’s kind of a normal thing there."
His kids can speak some Japanese, but they’re at schools that speak English too. Overall, he said the schools overseas offered more this year.
"A lot that’s missing with kids, especially handling stress, is there’s no extra curricular activities. There’s no soccer, there’s no volleyball."
Both of his kids play sports in Tokyo, parents just aren't allowed at the games.
"But they do set up a live-stream that I have actually watched from here," Bunevith said.
On top of fears of lack of learning, Bunevith's wife is also Type 1 Diabetic.
"Our culture is just not really built to handle a pandemic frankly."
In Tokyo, they had COVID positive hotels and when his family arrived they quarantined for two weeks in a COVID negative hotel.
It even had one person elevators to help with social distancing.
Benevith said moving his kids to Japan for a year is something he and his wife talked about, so they could experience a new culture.
Now his 12-year-old daughter rides the train to school by herself. Bunevith said that could never happen in Las Vegas.
He also said both kids clean the classrooms every few days by clearing out desks or sweeping and washing the floors. He explained this is normal practice in Japan.
"We want to get them back here," he said.
Just not yet.
"They are absolutely much happier than they were here trying to go through the stresses of e-learning," Bunevith said.
He’s planning to visit during Christmas. It's not clear when the rest of his family will move back. They could stay another year depending how the pandemic evolves in the states.
Bunveith said he's not the only family who's made the tough decision to separate during the pandemic for their kids school. He said a few other Japanese-American families from Las Vegas are doing the same thing.
