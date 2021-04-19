LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas family is mourning the death of a brother and son tonight.
Jordan Robertson, 18, died of valley fever, according to his mother, Coco Clark.
The disease is caused by inhaling the spores of the Coccidioides immitis fungus from soil. The fungus grows throughout the West, including California, Texas and parts of Nevada.
Clark said it was difficult for doctors to diagnose because Robertson was healthy, apart from seasonal allergies.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, Black and Asian populations, pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised are at increased risk of serious illness from valley fever.
"Jordan was literally loved by so many ... Just to know him, he was such a beautiful soul, he was the best son, brother, everything," Clark said. "Obviously we weren't prepared for his passing. I'm a single mother of four. Jordan got a job to help me take care of the bills when I lost my job cocktailing due to [COVID-19]. He was so good, we would just like to give him a good homecoming."
To donate to Clark's fundraiser, click here.
For more information on valley fever, click here.
