LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a family of five is in critical condition after being overcome by carbon monoxide in their home in the northwest valley Saturday morning.
According to LVFR, fire dispatchers were notified after the father called and said there was an unknown odor in the house causing everyone to become dizzy and nauseous. When firefighters arrived, they transported the father and his four children to the hospital.
A dog and a hamster found inside the house, also overcome by the carbon monoxide, were saved after being given oxygen treatment by firefighters, LVFR said. After conducting tests and taking air samples, firefighters discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the house and began airing out the home.
Common sources of carbon monoxide found inside a home range from natural gas, propane, butane or solid fuels such as wood or coal, LVFR said. Water heaters, fireplaces, gas space heaters, furnaces, generators, outside cookers are other sources of carbon monoxide, as well as vehicles running in or near the garage.
According to LVFR, the house did not have a carbon monoxide detector. In the United States, 39 states are required by law to have carbon monoxide detectors inside residential units, but Nevada does not require such detectors. LVFR said it is strongly encouraged to have one detector in every level of the home.
Carbon monoxide is often called a "silent killer" due to the gas being colorless, tasteless and non-irritating, according to LVFR.
