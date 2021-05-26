LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of a local first grade teacher who died after a crash on Sunday is organizing a fundraiser to help pay for her funeral expenses and childcare expenses for the two children she had in her care.
Tricia Young, 47, died in the hospital after a crash on May 23. Her 18-year-old son, Kaidence Young, was a passenger and was hospitalized for his injuries.
Her oldest daughter, Nashae Young, told FOX5 that the 18-year-old actually suffered a fracture in his back. His high school graduation is scheduled in June.
Nashae said that her family has to focus on fundraising at the moment, as they grieve the loss of their mother.
"We're raising money because he doesn't have medical insurance," she said. "And now we have to support my younger sisters since my mother was a single parent."
Young was a first grade teacher, a single mother of six, and a grandmother to seven children. Her youngest children are 14 and 18 years old.
The family is seeking vendors and raffle donations for a fundraiser they are planning at a North Las Vegas restaurant on Friday.
If you'd like to help out, visit this GoFundMe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.