HENDERSON (FOX5) -- While massive deportations ordered by President Trump have been delayed, some families with undocumented loved ones in the Las Vegas area are still unsure what their future looks like.
"Everybody that came into the country illegally will be brought out of the country very legally,” President Trump said.
The president planned to start nationwide immigration raids on Sunday, June 22. But he tweeted on Saturday that he’s giving Republicans and Democrats in Congress two weeks to fix what he called "asylum and loop hole problems" at the border.
“It's not about me,” Felicia said. But her personal story is the reason she’s getting involved.
Her husband was arrested on August 17. Three days later, Felicia said her 14-year-old son feared his dad would be deported when he decided to jump out of a moving car on U.S. 95 near Jones Boulevard.
“He took it, really, he took it the hardest,” she said. “The reason I'm here, the reason I care now about immigration, which is something I didn't think about until last year, is because my 14-year-old died on the 95, August 20.”
Felicia’s husband wasn’t deported right away so they were able to fight it in court. Since then, she said he’s been granted permanent residency here.
Felicia wanted to learn what to say and what to do to help other families who might face the same thing.
“It breaks my heart to think that more kids are going to have to see their parents taken away in front of them,” she said. “I don't want to see another kid have to cry the way my son did.”
She listened at a meeting in North Las Vegas on Saturday, where immigration advocates gave advice to dozens of families.
“You have the right to remain silent, you have the right to keep your door locked in case someone comes knocking,” Ariel Guervara said. Guervara is the Nevada state coordinator for Mi Familia Vota.
“There is a growing Latino population, and on top of that, a growing undocumented population coming into Las Vegas,” he said.
“When the economy is plummeting, when there's violence in the home country, what you're trying to do is run away from that and run toward better opportunities,” Mi Familia Vota volunteer Maria Nieto said. “It’s not fair. Family separation is not just happening at the border, it's happening in the states.”
“The reason they need to be concerned is because it is disruptive. What they're doing is inhumane,” First AME Church pastor Ralph E. Williamson said.
Williamson opened his church for the event. He called it a sanctuary for anyone.
“They're wondering, they're nervous, they're afraid,” he said. “We want to make sure that they understand what their rights are.”
Felicia said she now understands her family’s rights and she hopes others don’t have to learn theirs the hard way.
“It’s not impossible to be reunited back with your family because we were reunited,” she said. “Don’t give up, keep fighting.”
The acting ICE director said if someone is here undocumented, then they should be removed, including families. He said his agency wants to be compassionate but previous attempts, asking people to turn themselves in, haven’t worked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.