LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People are traveling in record numbers this Thanksgiving and the largest growth in holiday travel is by air.
McCarran International Airport said from Wednesday to Sunday, they expect more than 600,000 passengers to fly in and out of the valley.
It may sound like a lot, but airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said that’s below their weekly average since Las Vegas is such a popular destination year-round.
Crews said although they don’t see too many extra travelers Thanksgiving week, they do see a spike in locals traveling.
The Bacas are one of those families. Tai Baca spent the last two years on a missionary trip in Peru.
"I really loved it there. I'm going to miss it but I'm happy I'm here with my family,” Tai said.
"It's amazing. It's the best thing in the world and to have it the day before thanksgiving ... incredible,” Tai’s mom Maggie said, holding back tears.
Maggie said all her children have served on missionary trips so this year they’re especially thankful to have everyone together for the first time in about five years.
