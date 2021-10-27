LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When it comes to Halloween, there is nothing quite as creepy as clowns. That’s the theme of one haunted Halloween display in Las Vegas.
“My husband has an obsession for clowns,” said Giselle Mollinedo.
She and her husband have been doing their clown display for five years.
“Last year we were really disappointed because of COVID, we obviously didn’t get to do it,” said Mollinedo.
Friends and family get involved Halloween night, getting into costume and character to scare those who want to go through the outdoor display.
It starts on one side of the house, extended into the backyard and comes out on the other side. It takes about a month to set up and the creepy factor plays into it.
“My favorite part of doing this is watching the adults walk out of here screaming,” said Mollinedo.
At the end of the display, kids get a full-size chocolate bar for Halloween.
The clown display will be open Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. The address is 3850 Larraine Lane, near Rawhide Street and Sandhill Road.
