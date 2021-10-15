LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the United States starting on Nov. 8, according to the White House. Local officials said Friday that will have an immediate impact on Vegas.
The World Series of Poker, which is a nearly two-month event, is a few weeks underway. Event organizers told FOX5 in late September they were hopeful the tournament would be able to welcome more international players in November. Now with the new date, it appears players will be able to join the main event just in time.
"We're going to see a lot of very tired international travelers scrambling to get down to the World Series of Poker cage with their suitcase still dragging behind them," professional poker player Matt Stout said.
In 2019, amateur and professional players came to Vegas from 118 different countries. Stout, an American, said the World Series of Poker just isn’t the same without the international presence.
"Aside from obviously more money for first place that we're always happy about, its also just that feel that it’s the World Series of Poker. You want to have everyone in the world have the opportunity to represent their country and play for the countries honor and have an opportunity to win a WSOP bracelet for their country," Stout said.
The first Las Vegas convention after the lift on travel for vaccinated foreigners is IMEX, which brings thousands of business professionals together.
IMEX said Friday, this "gives the green light to hundreds more global buyers, exhibitors and industry professionals to come to Las Vegas for IMEX America."
The visitors and convention authority said Vegas welcomed 5.7 million international visitors in 2019, which resulted in $4.8 billion in direct economic impact.
“Today marks an important turning point in the recovery of international visitation essential to Las Vegas’ tourism industry,” LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said. “This milestone is also significant and welcome news for many of our major tradeshows and conventions that draw exhibitors and attendees from around the world."
Stout believes the WSOP could see numbers like never before in November.
"I think there's a lot more people taking shots, playing bigger tournaments than they normally would. And I don't think it’s unrealistic to think it could be bigger than the 2019 main event, which is the last time it was run," Stout said.
The new rules, the White House said, will be rolled out in a phased approach. The first phase will kick off in early November and will allow fully vaccinated visitors traveling for nonessential reasons, like visiting friends or for tourism, to cross U.S. land borders.
The second phase will start in early January 2022 and will apply the vaccination requirement to all inbound foreign travelers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.