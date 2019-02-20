LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - People all over the valley enjoyed the rare snowfall Wednesday night.
Locals and tourists captured videos and pictures of the snowflakes falling on the strip and in downtown Las Vegas.
In several parts of the valley cars, yards and even palm trees were blanketed with snow. Kids made snowmen and tried to catch snowflakes on their tongues. Dogs and other pets also had fun playing in all the snow.
Kids waited to find out whether school would be cancelled Thursday, but that uncertainty didn't keep them from sliding down hills and celebrating the winter weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.