LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - An elementary school near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue was placed on a soft lockdown after police responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at a woman in the neighborhood.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a witness called at 11:55 a.m. Friday, saying a man was beating a woman, and pointed a gun at her at a home on the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue.
As a result, Crestwood Elementary School was placed on the lockdown, according to Clark County School District Police.
CCSD Police said the lockdown was lifted by 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Police responded and tried to make contact with the people inside. They were later able to get the woman out of the home safely. Officers cleared the home by 1:12 p.m. and did not find the man.
