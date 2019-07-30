LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just weeks before school is set to start, the art classroom at Robert E. Lake Elementary School was vandalized.
"Initially we didn't realize how bad it was, and then we walked in and we're completely floored," Lake Elementary art teacher Tammie Gallimore said.
Lake Elementary's only art classroom was covered in paint. Chairs were splattered, bulletin boards were destroyed, and tons of furniture damaged.
"It's a disaster, it was a complete disaster but we're working on it as we go," Lake Elementary Principal Larry McHargue said.
Two individuals forced themselves into the art classroom on a Saturday when the campus was closed, according to the principal.
The school's surveillance caught the individuals' faces, and Clark County School District police are investigating.
Gallimore was forced to salvage what she could of the materials she had prepared for the first day of classes.
"My wheels are turning," Gallimore said. "I don't even know where to start."
The classroom is halfway cleaned. Several school custodians and members of the community have donated their time and money to help get the classroom back on track.
Several nonprofits have helped with clean-up efforts.
FOX5 reached out to the CCSD Police Department for more information on the investigation and received no comment.
This is a developing story. Check back at fox5vegas.com for updates.
