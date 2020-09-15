LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Iconic Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket Chicken has announced it will open its first new location in the valley in over 26 years.
According to a news release, Farm Basket, a 40-year staple in the Las Vegas Valley, was purchased by the Bayne family in 2018.
The restaurant's operations team, Billy Bayne, Charlie Rodriguez and Kerry Walters, has been tasked with the goal of creating a modern fried chicken and turkey restaurant, while maintaining Farm Basket's "familiar vintage character."
Since its new leadership took over, they have been looking to grow to multiple locations around the Las Vegas Valley, the release said. The new restaurant will be located in Winterwood Pavilion, 2350 South Nellis Boulevard, in the east valley.
“Expanding to the east side of Las Vegas is an important next step for us,” Bayne said in the release. “The established neighborhoods that surround Winterwood are filled with customers who have grown up with Gobblers, Clucketos and orange rolls, staples of the Farm Basket menu. Our team is excited to bring back former regulars and attracting new customers who I know will be delighted to discover a new local favorite.”
Charlie Rodriguez of Farm Basket's leadership team confirmed to FOX5 the new eatery will mark the restaurant's first new location in over 26 years.
Construction on Winterwood Pavilion's new pads is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021, the release said.
