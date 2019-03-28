LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas duo was arrested Monday after leading Nye County police officers on a chase on US-95, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
NCSO Sgt. Adam Tippetts said police conducted a traffic stop on March 25 at approximately 5 a.m. on US-95 near mile marker 44.
Alexander Reilley, 23, was the driver of the car and Raven Haynes Thacker, 23, was the passenger, according to police.
Reilley and Thacker are both Las Vegas residents.
During the traffic stop, an officer realized Thacker had a warrant and attempted to place her under arrest. Tippetts said Thacker resisted, kicked the officer and Reilley drove the vehicle south toward Las Vegas.
Reilley led police on a 40 minute chase before turning around and heading north toward Amargosa, according to Tippetts. The two stopped at Area 51 travel station in Amargosa.
Officers again attempted to take Thacker into custody. Reilley helped Thacker resist arrest, according to Tippetts.
Tippetts said while in custody, Reilley broke a squad car window with his head, smashing it against the glass.
Thacker also managed to slip out of handcuffs and attempted to take an officer's gun, according to Tippetts.
According to police, officers found a methamphetamine pipe and small amount of methamphetamine along with a handgun during a search of the car.
Officers believe the two were under the influence of meth when arrested.
Both were transported to Nye County Detention Center and booked on resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reilley was also booked on headlight violation, evading a peace officer, DUI and damage to motor vehicle, according to police.
Thacker was also booked on her outstanding warrant, according to police.
