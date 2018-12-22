LAS VEGAS -- At least four people have died on Las Vegas roads in the past three days. Local agencies are teaming up to stop that trend.
The valley’s DUI strike team was created two months ago. During that time, they’ve arrested more than 200 impaired drivers. The team relies on maps to target problem areas first -- before working their way across the valley.
“There have been very few, if any, DUI fatalities the nights that this team is out,” said Andrew Bennett, Nevada Traffic Safety Office PIO.
The seven officers have totaled more than 200 arrests in 35 days on the road.
“These represent lives that were saved because of these efforts,” Bennett said.
The DUI Strike Team is made up of Metro officers and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers. Their sole job is to stop impaired drivers.
“They’re not responding to crashes, they’re not responding to calls,” Bennett said.
Bennett believes the team is making a difference, but driving under the influence isn’t the only problem.
“Transporting yourself from Point A to Point B is going to be the most dangerous thing you do all day,” he said.
On Thursday night, three people died in separate crashes across the valley.
“Two of those three were pedestrian fatalities, and both of the pedestrians were outside their marked crosswalks,” Bennett said. “Impairment was not a problem in those crashes. So pedestrian fatalities continues to plague Southern Nevada.”
In Henderson, a woman walking outside a crosswalk was a retired police lieutenant from Utah.
“We’re at a point where everybody has almost experienced what it’s like to lose somebody in a traffic fatality or knows someone that was in a serious crash,” Bennett said. “Last year we had 311 fatalities on Nevada’s roadways. And we will surpass that this year, unfortunately.”
Now law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols and cracking down on drivers to put the brakes on any more fatalities.
“Every fatality is preventable. We strongly believe these aren’t accidents. These are crashes,” Bennett said. “It’s not just another life that was lost. That’s an unwrapped present under a tree.”
The DUI Strike Team is out on Wednesday through Saturday nights.
Bennett added the number of officers who will be patrolling on New Year’s Eve will be unprecedented.
