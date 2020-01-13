LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said the driver of a Jeep crashed in to a county art installation on Monday, sending 4,000 lbs. of steel flying down the road.
"It'll be removed for the next couple of weeks that way the artist can assess what is going on to see if he can rebuild that piece," Clark County cultural supervisor Mickey Sprott said.
It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday. The driver exited the 215 Beltway at Eastern Avenue moments before the crash, police said.
Dashboard camera video showed the Jeep exit the highway, then plow in to a massive steel head. Troopers with Nevada Highway Patrol said they didn't believe the driver was impaired and said she was OK.
The driver damaged one of two steel heads situated at the median. Each is about 5 feet wide and 6 feet tall and worth more than $17,500.
The artist, Luis Valera-Rico, will assess the damage.
"He's going to recreate or fix that artwork," Sprott said. "We're looking at two to three months before we see the heads back."
