LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local Dreamers and leaders celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to block the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals on Thursday.
“This is an incredible moment," said Astrid Silva, the executive director of Dream Big Nevada. The organization specializes in helping families of immigrants including DACA recipients.
Among those celebrating is Norma Ramirez. Ramirez grew up in Las Vegas. She's one of 11 plaintiffs who sued the Trump administration over trying to end DACA.
"When I joined this lawsuit, it was so crazy to think that we could do this," said Ramirez. "The fight isn’t over. We obviously know that this is just beginning. That we can stand up. That we can still fight and show that we matter. That’s the message I want everyone to take away.”
While DACA recipients celebrated the ruling, there's still a chance the Trump administration could try to end the program again.
“I felt it in my heart that we were going to win but sometimes I doubted it because of all the crazy stuff that happens but we can really come together and say that we won," said Ramirez.
“As a dreamer with notice of deportation, there have been so many months speculating whether ICE might actually decide to hunt down dreamers with ordered deportations should DACA be canceled," said Las Vegas dreamer who goes by Rafa. “Tonight I can actually rest easily knowing that I’m not going to be chased down by ICE ... The battle continues but let’s celebrate tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.