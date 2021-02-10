LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A top honor for a Chinatown business.
Ronald's Donuts was selected as the top doughnut shop in Nevada by Food & Wine.
The doughnut shop located in Chinatown's Spring Mountain Plaza is between Spring Mountain Road and south Decatur Boulevard.
Henry and Janie Kang own Ronald's Donuts and opened the business during a time when there weren't many vegan doughnut shops in Las Vegas.
The menu includes vegan options, both apple burritos, fritters and soy cream-filled Bavarian treats.
More doughnut shops across the country are catering to vegan customers.
To view other doughnut shops taking home top honors visit Food and Wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.