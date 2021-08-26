LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lost Las Vegas dog was recently reunited with her owner after four years thanks to her microchip.
According to the Animal Foundation, Sasha was brought to the organization as a stray.
When she arrived, the Animal Foundation says she was matted. After a haircut, the group says she looked like a different dog.
Sasha's owner said she never gave up hope of finding her and had actually kept the dog's collar all of these years.
In an email, the Animal Foundation stressed the importance of making sure your dog's microchip is up to date:
Lost pets with registered microchips are much more likely to find their way home. All too often lost and missing pets come to us with microchips but the owners haven’t updated their contact information, so we can’t get in touch with them. This kind of reunion certainly shows the importance of an updated microchip!
