LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas resident Amy Shay lost her cat “Magic” to a coyote several years ago. She said neighbors saw it walking on a back wall near Fort Apache and Warm Springs moments before her cat was attacked.
“So we know what it’s like to lose a pet and I swore we’d never lose another one,” said Shay.
Shay recently bought a “Coyote Vest” from a Southern California company for her dog “Sparkles.”
The odd looking vest has plastic spikes in the neck area and has what are called coyote whiskers on the top. The vest is made from a light Kevlar material which the company said is meant to protect against a bite from an animal.
“The protection on the neck, the Kevlar, the protection on the back, that’s usually where a predator would pick up the animal,” said Shay.
Company officials said while the vest has helped save dogs that were attacked by coyotes, they added it’s also meant to prevent all sorts of attacks.
“When you see this bright vest with the spikes, it’s pretty threatening,” said Shay.
Shay said it took time for her dog to get used to the vest, but now Sparkles runs around with no problems.
Shay doesn’t expect the vest to provide 100% protection against coyotes, bird of prey or other dogs. She compared it to insurance, saying you hope you don’t have to use it, but it’s there if you need it.
“In the end she’s safer wearing it...we don’t go anywhere off leash without it,” said Shay.
Company officials said there are vests for cats, and included that some owners used the vest for goats and pigs.
The Coyote Vest can be purchased online.
