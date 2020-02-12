LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley woman is begging for her dog back after she said a Las Vegas animal shelter gave him to another family.
She said she loves him so much she got his face tattooed on the back of her leg. Katt Brensinger got the bull-terrier when he was a puppy, though her tattoo is the closest she's been to him in almost a month.
"I feel like I'm in a nightmare," said Brensinger.
On Jan. 20, Brensinger said she was getting ready to go to work.
"When I said, 'got to go to work' he usually goes in his kennel. He wasn't having it that night so I coerced him toward the kennel and pushed his butt, he turned around and bit me in the thumb," said Brensinger.
She said he's never done that before but her roommate called police anyways. When animal control officers showed up, she said they told her they had to take him and he had to be put down.
"He made me sign euthanasia papers and I completely lost it," said Brensinger.
She thought he was dead. When she called to get his ashes, she found out animal control gave him to the Animal Foundation for a 10 day quarantine.
"I was ecstatic," she said.
Brensinger went to visit Walter at The Animal Foundation and brought his favorite snack, honeycrisp apples. Brensinger said a tech told her Walter would be ready to go home any time after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. She told the tech she would be there and called on the day. She said no one answered.
A spokesperson said they never heard from Brensinger until she got there a little before 5 p.m.
"I said I'm here to pick up Walter and she said we don't have a Walter here," said Brensinger.
"We had no way of knowing if or when she intended to reclaim," a spokesperson with The Animal Foundation told FOX5.
"Why would I visit and bring treats to a dog I didn't want?"
The spokesperson said they told Brensinger to pick up Walter on the Jan. 31, not Feb. 1. When Brensinger showed up, he was adopted out hours before she got there.
"There are so many dogs out there that need a good home, please give me my baby back he's all I got," said Brensinger.
She hopes the family who adopted Walter see this story. She offered to pay their adoption feeds for a new dog so she can get Walter back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.