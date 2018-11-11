LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - There’s an experimental heart surgery that can save a baby’s life before being born.
The procedure is risky for both the mother and her unborn child. A Las Vegas family took that chance to give Baby Adonis hope for life.
Baby Adonis had hypo-plastic left heart syndrome, meaning he wasn’t pumping enough blood while growing in his mother’s womb. A surgery for this type of heart condition had never been done in this state.
“My first reaction was shock, because I was told I couldn’t have kids,” mother Danielle Turpin said.
Call it a late Christmas miracle: On Dec. 26, 2017, Turpin found out she was pregnant.
“Whenever it started to settle in is when my tummy grew bigger,” she said. “It was a dream the entire time.”
Danielle and her husband, Wilson Baez, began dreaming of their first child. At 19 weeks, the soon-to-be parents went in for a routine check-up. They learned it was a boy, but also, got some unexpected news.
“They noticed that something was off. And they wouldn’t tell us what it was,” Turpin said. “We’re the type of people, just give it to us straight. Don’t sugarcoat anything. We want to know.”
After a series of tests, they got their answer.
“It was a very severe heart defect: hypoplastic left side, left heart,” OBGYN Dr. Joseph Adashek said.
The left side of their baby’s heart was too small. And on top of that, there was an additional high-risk complication: A wall in the heart was restricting blood returning from the lungs.
“There’s zero chance at 26 weeks this baby could be delivered with this problem and survive,” he said.
Dr. John Alexander at Children’s Heart Center told the family their baby would need to undergo a highly specialized procedure before he was even born, in order to maximize his chances to survive.
“We had everything to gain and nothing to lose,” Dr. Adashek said.
This procedure is highly specialized and is only performed at a few cardiac centers nationwide for a reason.
“I had to tell her and make sure she understood that there’s a possibility that she wakes up and she’d be notified that her baby died,” Dr. Adashek said.
The procedure requires precision. Dr. Adashek put a need through Danielle’s abdomen and uterus, and into the fetus heart, positioned so that cardiologists could place a stent to relieve the obstruction in the left heart chamber.
“And it had to be in the exact angle,” Dr. Adashek said. “So not only did it have to be in the right place in the heart, but it had to be at the right angle, in the right place.”
Turpin understood the risks, but knew there was no other option if she wanted to someday meet her son.
“He’s strong and I knew he was strong inside of me,” she said. “I could just feel it.”
“She put trust in me, which made me just want it more than ever to be successful,” Dr. Adashek said. “There’s the life of a baby right there and this is the most important thing to this family forever.”
The surgery was a success.
“Many times we have to give the bad news. There’s nothing we can do to make a difference,” Dr. Adashek said. “That’s why it was such a highlight for me. I actually felt like I made a difference this time.”
Then at term, doctors delivered Danielle’s baby by C-section. Adonis Rain Baez was born Aug. 22, at six pounds 13 ounces.
“You hear him crying when he first came out and it’s like, he’s good. He’s doing good,” Baez said.
“I swear that’s the most beautiful sound in the world,” Turpin added.
After birth, Adonis was rushed to his first of three open heart surgeries. His doctors said Adonis will never be cured. But at two months old, his parents said Adonis has the kind of strength you only read about in Greek legends.
“For us to keep him and know that he has this, it just, it doesn’t matter,” Turpin said. “We know he’ll make it through everything.”
Baby Adonis was a fighter before he could even open his eyes.
“This baby knows that he’s supposed to be with us,” Turpin said. “And he wants to live. He wants to be here so bad. And he’s doing everything he can.”
The family said Adonis is doing well. His next heart surgery will be in the spring, they said.
The family wanted to thank the full list of medical professionals involved in the initial surgery: Dr. Abraham Rothman, Alvaro Galindo, Dr. Ruben Acherman, Dr. John Alexander, Dr. Stephanie Davidson, Dr. Joseph Adashek, Mia Rios, Tina Wade, Angie Porochniac, Heidi Snoblen and Paul Ferrao.
