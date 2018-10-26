LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Las Vegas doctor was sentenced to 12 months in prison for writing illegal opioid prescriptions using his pre-signed prescription pad.
Dr. Horace Paul Guerra IV, a former managing partner with Incera LLC, pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, federal prosecutors said. As part of his sentencing, Guerra surrendered his Nevada medical license.
Between Jan. 1, 2018 to about May 2, 2018, Guerra colluded with his Incera LLC partners, Robert D. Harvey and Alejandro Incera, to distribute hydrocodone and oxycodone, according to federal prosecutors. As part of the conspiracy, the opioid prescriptions that were written were for patients Guerra did not see and had no "legitimate medical purpose."
Federal prosecutors said Harvey and Incera pleaded guilty in October and are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2019.
United States District Judge James C. Mahan presided over Guerra's sentencing, according to federal prosecutors.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health Services and the General's Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kilby Macfadden prosecuted the case.
