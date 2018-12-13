LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Las Vegas doctor pleaded guilty on Monday for unlawfully prescribing opioids.
Dr. Steven A. Holper, 67, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance, according to prosecutors. Hopler was indicted in February 2018 and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March, 19, 2019.
Holper has been a licensed physician in Nevada since 1990 and admitted that between July 2015 and March 2016, he unlawfully prescribed Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone to his patients "outside the proper standard of care," federal prosecutors said. The opioids were also prescribed without "a legitimate medical purpose."
According to prosecutors, the maximum statutory penalty for distributing a controlled substance is 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
In 2016, there were a reported 408 opioid-related deaths in Nevada and the state's per capita prescription rate for opioids was 87 out of 100 residents, prosecutors said.
In a study conducted by the DEA, Nevada had been ranked as the sixth highest state for the number of milligrams of opioids distributed to adults.
The case was investigated by the DEA, the FBI, the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Henderson Police Department, prosecutors said.
