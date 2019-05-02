LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Marijuana lounges were approved within the city limits of Las Vegas Wednesday. On Thursday, dispensary staff voiced concerns about how to keep customers safe as they leave the lounges.
"That's the purpose of the social use venue ... a safe place to consume and they weren't breaking the law,"Acres Cannabis VP Tim Lozott said.
Lozott said anyone who consumes any sort of marijuana will have to find a designated driver or another way of getting home.
The company's plan was to have a designated Uber, Lyft, and shuttle service for patrons. The shuttle service will be set to drive customers home to a safe location.
He said they also will increase security and security cameras.
"We're looking if anybody's falling asleep, or having too much. We're going to be increasing our security efforts," Lozott said.
The lounge will be separate from the main cannabis shop. Customers will have to buy their products at the store first, and then consume them at the lounge to ensure complete safety, staff said.
"Safety is going to be on everyone's mind. You've put it in the right hands because we are well equipped for this," Lozott said.
Acres Cannabis marijuana lounge does not have an official opening date, and its application will take a minimum of 60 days to process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.