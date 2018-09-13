LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A 911 dispatcher helped a valley couple deliver their baby over the phone. Baby Bradley and his parents recently met the dispatcher for the first time.
Dispatcher Nicole Davis said people usually call 911 on their worst days, so to get this call and to help deliver a baby was one of her happiest moments and biggest accomplishments.
“My immediate reaction was ‘Oh my gosh, it’s my time! I’m delivering a baby! It’s a joy as a dispatcher to help deliver a baby,’” Davis said.
The 911 tape starts with Nicole’s voice saying, “Can you tell me what happened? ... I’m going to tell you how to deliver the baby, okay?”
The nervous voice on the other end was new dad, Robert Rome. “I’m going to deliver it?!”
“I kinda blacked out in that moment,” Rome said. “Like as soon as Nicole said I have to deliver my son, I was like ooh ...”
He and his girlfriend Katie Frost were at home when all of a sudden, she felt the baby crowning.
“We didn't know what to do,” Frost said. “They baby was coming so fast!”
But Davis was slow and steady, talking them through each step, on speakerphone.
“Can you see any part of the baby now?” she asked.
“Yes, the top of the head,” Rome replied.
“He was holding the phone as he was trying to deliver the baby, and I was like, ‘I can hold that for you!’” Frost said.
Six minutes later, Bradley Alexander Rome was born.
“He came out healthy, six pounds, five ounces,” Frost said.
“Is it a boy or girl?” Davis asked over the phone. “It’s a boy,” Rome replied.
Bradley came into this world on his parents’ carpeted hallway. The first thing he saw was his dad.
“You guys did really good, congratulations!” Davis said over the phone, once an ambulance arrived. “Alright, bye bye.”
But after their goodbyes, Davis said she couldn’t stop thinking about Robert, Katie and baby Bradley. She asked an EMT to give the couple her number.
“She's been a blessing and she'll always be very important to our family,” Frost said.
So they called and met face-to-face at a fire station.
“My eyes teared up,” Davis said after meeting Bradley. “I just couldn't believe I helped bring him into this world.”
Bradley’s parents said there’s no denying Davis already has a special bond with their 5-month-old.
“Constant smiles, he never cried, he just loves her,” Frost said. “And if she wants to be part of his life, I'd love to see them grow.”
“Sometimes we don't know the end result, we just take the call,” Davis said. “So the fact that I got to meet him after taking the call, that's something I'll forever cherish.”
Baby Bradley is already spoiled. Davis bought him toys and clothes. One of the outfits has a firetruck and reads "Dad is my hero" to mark his special birth.
ONLY ON FOX5: how a dispatcher helped a local couple deliver their baby over the phone. We have a copy of the 911 tape and sat down with the dispatcher and new family, including baby Bradley! 👶🏻 @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/JicWXpN4jK— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) September 14, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.