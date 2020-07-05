LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Irwin Molasky, a longtime Las Vegas developer and philanthropist, died Saturday, July 4, at age 93.
Molasky founded the Nathan Adelson Hospice in 1978, among other real estate accomplishments. Molasky's death was announced Sunday by the hospice.
“Irwin was a true visionary and a pioneer,” said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel in a written statement. “His compassion for people led the way in all he did in life. He always encouraged us to do what’s right, to take care of people and put them first. We will continue to honor that as we uphold his legacy.”
Nathan Adelson Hospice was named in honor of Molasky's friend who suffered a painful death, according to the nonprofit. The hospice has cared for 75,000 patients in Southern Nevada to date.
Molasky died "while on service at the hospice he founded," according to a media release.
“Irwin Molasky was a great friend and an extremely influential figure in the Las Vegas community," said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. "While this loss is tragic, Irwin’s influence will live on in Nevada for years to come through the various projects he helped develop and the significant impacts of his philanthropic efforts throughout the Las Vegas Valley. His vision and commitment to our State will be greatly missed. Kathy and I send our love to the Molasky family and friends and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."
Molasky moved to Las Vegas in the early 1950s. He built the first master-planned community in the valley, Paradise Palms.
He was also involved in the buildings of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Molasky is survived by his wife, Susan, and four children.
