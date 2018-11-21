LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday put out a call for information in the murder of a 20-year-old woman in August.
Bailley Short was found shot to death on Aug. 15, near a parking garage at Tahiti Village, a resort on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard.
"She was wearing a black dress and sandals, that's all we got," sister Savannah Short said weeks after the shooting.
In the course of the investigation, detectives said Short was seen walking with a man before being found dead. The man, described only as a black male, has not been identified.
"Bailley was such a happy person so to hear that she was shot, it was shocking," her sister, Courtney Norton, told FOX5.
Police ask anyone with information on Short's whereabouts prior to her murder to come forward with that information.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
