LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police detectives are asking the public to help identify a suspect's vehicle connected to a shooting that left one man dead last month.

Officers originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4200 block of White Cedar Drive, near Walnut and Alexander Roads on Sept. 20 at 10:20 p.m.

Apparent drive-by shooting in northeast valley leaves man in critical condition Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was in critical condition after an apparent drive-by shooting in the northeast valley early Friday morning.

On arrival, officers found 24-year-old Gerardo Baladran-Romero inside of a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He later died at UMC Trauma.

A surveillance video from a nearby home captured the suspect's truck driving through the street.

Detectives are asking the public to help them identify the vehicle that may lead to the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.