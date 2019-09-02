LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Metropolitan Police Department says two of its detectives are hospitalized with minor injuries after two-car crash near downtown Las Vegas.
They say the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday. Police say the detectives were in the same car.
The lone occupant of the other vehicle wasn't injured. Police say they don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.
