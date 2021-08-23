LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of detectives were honored last week by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police for discovering what they called a terrorist plot.
On Sept. 22, 2020, multiple people called police to report gunshots in the 6600 block of Canyon Cove Way, near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
The man allegedly firing, 27-year-old Lacy Walthour, also called police and reported a suspect was breaking into his car. He told the dispatcher the suspect pointed a firearm at him and he fired at the suspect multiple times before the suspect ran off, according to one of Walthour's arrest reports.
Police spoke with one resident who showed them bullet holes in his house and car. Another neighbor said he saw the car burglary suspect on his security camera system.
Police said they found seven shell casings in front of a home on Cobble Creek Road, where Walthour lived with his mother. Police stated there were no shell casings to indicate anyone else but Walthour had fired a weapon.
Walthour was uncooperative with officers, they wrote in the report, and changed his story several times. After speaking with him, they went inside his home to "clear family out." Police spoke with his mother, who allowed police to enter the garage where she said her son kept his gun.
Walthour was placed into custody about 5 p.m. for the shooting. During an interview, Walthour stated he wanted an attorney and the interview was shut down. Walthour was arrested on six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and one count of breaking, injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle.
In the garage, officers found the firearm, as well as 3D-printed gun parts, body armor, a painting resembling Osama Bin Laden on the wall and a YouTube video open on Walthour's computer titled "Hebrew Israelites no white people in Heaven." Detectives connected the ideology presented in the video to a 2019 mass shooting in New Jersey.
The premise was frozen, and a search warrant was obtained. Due to the nature of the findings, officers also called in the department's counterterrorism section. A detective in the report stated they found what appeared to be components to make pressure plate improvised explosive devices, or IEDs.
"As officers processed the disturbing scene, they noticed the residence was rigged with explosive devices and traps that placed every member of the unit at risk," said the host of the LVMPD award ceremony on Thursday. "It was apparent the suspect was planning an act of terrorism in the immediate future."
The detective wrote that he immediately recognized the components in the garage "to be very similar to what foreign terrorist organizations used to target and kill U.S. and allied military personnel."
The report detailed the components, which detectives said were used in the construction of explosive devises and explosive material.
"Written across the top of the [Osama Bin Laden painting] was Arabic script," the detective wrote. "The script was translated by [a detective], a fluent Arabic speaker who informed me the script said, 'One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter.'"
In the garage, detectives said they located a 3D printer and items that appeared to be firearms and firearm parts produced with the printer. Based on the items in the garage, "detectives had reason to believe that Lacy Walthour was in the process and acquiring weapons and material for use in carrying out an ideologically motivated mass casualty attack," they said.
Detectives also requested a warrant for Walthour's notebooks, papers or other literature that would show his motivations and ideology. Details of those items were not included in the report.
Walthour faces 26 charges in the incident. He's expected in District Court again on Sept. 2 and is being held in the Clark County Detention Center.
