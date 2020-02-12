LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Valley design shop has dedicated a giant wall in its parking lot to a mural in memory of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
Candid Worldwide, 4795 Nevso Drive, debuted the mural this week. The shop is welcoming basketball fans to stop by and take photos with the mural.
"We just wanted to do something to showcase a memorial for him and the very horrible tragedy that happened to him and his daughter and the rest of the people that were in that crash," said Eric Meidenbauer, graphic designer for Candid Worldwide.
