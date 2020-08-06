LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals on Thursday are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who reportedly unleashed and ordered her dog to attack a resident at a city park.
According to a news release, on April 28, a 60-year-old victim reportedly suffered multiple lacerations to his arm after being attacked by the dog at Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park.
The city said the woman, along with a man who was accompanying her, were last seen traveling by foot on Eastern southbound toward Sahara Avenue.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Deputy City Marshal tip line at 702.229.3223.
(2) comments
This happened in April. By now she could be just another covid19 statistic.
Not telling much in this story? Probably a dirtbag druggy homeless bum,threating,and deserves to be attacked !
