LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Risas Dental & Braces will be offering free treatment for 100 people in honor of the Labor Day holiday.
On Monday, Sept. 6, Risas Dental & Braces is giving people the choice between a free teeth cleaning, cavity filling, tooth extraction or complete exam with x-rays. This year is the third annual Labor Day special.
“Your oral health has a huge impact on your overall health and wellbeing. We know the last year and half has been hard on our patients, but we hope to bring smiles back this year,” said Jeff Adams, CEO of Risas Dental & Braces.
The event will take place on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be held at both Risas Dental locations (2500 E Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 and 4954 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89121).
Patients are encouraged to arrive early, as only 50 people will be treated at each location. Treatment is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.