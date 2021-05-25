What is Memorial Day really about?

 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local dentist is offering free dental services for veterans to kick off Memorial Day weekend. 

On Friday, May 28, Infinity Dental has announced it will provide free fillings, extractions and cleanings to veterans. All veterans qualify with proof of military service. 

The offer will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Infinity Dental is located at 8940 West Tropicana Avenue and can be reached at 702-248-4448.

0525 infinity dental free services for vets

flyer from Infinity Dental

