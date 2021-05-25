LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local dentist is offering free dental services for veterans to kick off Memorial Day weekend.
On Friday, May 28, Infinity Dental has announced it will provide free fillings, extractions and cleanings to veterans. All veterans qualify with proof of military service.
The offer will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Infinity Dental is located at 8940 West Tropicana Avenue and can be reached at 702-248-4448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.