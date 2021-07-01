LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It hasn’t been a very pleasant welcome for Ariana Motors off North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. The car dealership, which has only been at the location for two months, had catalytic converters stolen from six vehicles in the last two days.
“The 12 hours that we’re open, six to seven hours of that time goes to trying to get these cars to the muffler shop, get these fixed, back; frustration; not being focused to do your job right. And we’re tired with it. Enough is enough,” said dealership owner Max Ansary.
The dealership has a second location off Boulder Highway and company officials said thieves have targeted that lot as well. Officials said between the two lots, thieves have stolen catalytic converters from at least 20 cars, if not more, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
Thieves targeting cars at dealerships is the latest in a rash of catalytic converter cases around Las Vegas. Authorities said thieves sell the converters, which are then melted down, for their precious metals inside. Some of the metals are worth significantly more than an ounce of gold.
Ariana Motors is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps police capture the catalytic converter thieves.
Police said vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter thefts by parking in a garage and activating security cameras.
Police recommend marking your your catalytic converter with a personal identifying mark. The marker makes it easier for officers to identify a victim if a catalytic converter is recovered.
