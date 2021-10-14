LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Days Rodeo, formerly called Helldorado Days, is returning to the Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas next month.
On Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, Plaza will host rodeo events starting at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. The rodeo will feature eight events at Core Arena.
"Fully sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, the Las Vegas Days Rodeo will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway, and bareback riding, with prize purses totaling $45,000 and custom belt buckles for champions," a Plaza representative said in a media release.
Plaza is also hosting a coloring contest for kids ahead of the rodeo events. For more information, click here.
