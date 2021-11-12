LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Days Rodeo rides into downtown.
The rodeo started on Friday Nov. 12 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. The event was formerly known as Helldorado Days, an annual cowboy-themed event celebrating Las Vegas’ wild west history.
Bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and steer wrestling are some of the eight events at the rodeo.
Organizers said it is fun for the whole family.
“There is not going to be any dead spots. It’s going to be a lot of good action for your family to come check out,” rodeo organizer Jesse Nelson said.
The rodeo was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers are celebrating a return to downtown Las Vegas.
“It is really nice to see the city full of people again and events happening and for us to come back as a western event back to a city that is very important to the western industry. It’s just awesome,” Nelson said.
With prize purses totaling $45,000, custom belt buckles for the champions and perfect weather, the return of competition is a win for all.
The rodeo continues Saturday Nov. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Admission is free if you RSVP with this link: https://www.lvdexperience.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.