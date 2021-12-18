Nutcracker with a LatinTwist

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nutcracker is one of the most traditional ballets to show during the holiday season, but one local dance studio is looking to put a twist on the classic favorite. 

After four months of rehearsal, Jordance studios premiers the annual production of The Nutcracker With A LatinTwist Saturday, Dec. 18 and and Sunday, Dec. 19.

The one-of-a-kind production has familiar characters with Latin dances choreographed to the story of The Nutcracker.

According to the studio, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Clark County School District Police K-9 Unit. 

Two shows will be held this weekend, Dec. 18 and 19 at 6 p.m. on both nights at West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. 

Tickest are available here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56589 

