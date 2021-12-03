LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local craft studio is encouraging everyone to tap in to their inner artist this holiday season.
Pinspiration is offering several different holiday-themed projects people of all ages can do. Leslie Elton, owner of the Henderson location, said the finished products are good for décor and can make thoughtful gifts as well.
Walk-ins are accepted at the two locations:
- Pinspiration Henderson:10575 S Eastern Ave Suite #170, Henderson, NV 89052
- Pinspiration Las Vegas: 7210 W Lake Mead Blvd Suite #8, Las Vegas, NV 89128
You can also make an appointment by clicking here.
